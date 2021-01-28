Forfar royalty on virtual visit to hear of Guide Dogs Scotland’s pandemic struggles

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

The Earl and Countess of Forfar have paid a virtual royal visit to Guide Dogs Scotland to learn more about the charity’s vital work during the pandemic.

The pair logged on over Zoom to hear from guide dog owners who have been boosted by the organisation’s work.

One owner, Nicky Smart, from Edinburgh, said she felt “helpless” until the organisation stepped in.

She said: “Before lockdown I was a very confident person.

“I was always out doing stuff, but the Covid-19 crisis, coupled with my dog retiring, meant I went back into my shell. I was terrified of bumping into people by accident.

“I just felt helpless. Thankfully, I didn’t have too long to wait for my new guide dog Shane.”

© Supplied by Guide Dogs

Guide Dogs helps people with sight loss, and their families, from the day they’re born to build confidence and skills that will set them up for the future.

It has had to find new ways of working to support people who use their services, as well as establish protocols to ensure dog training can still take place where it is safe to do so.

Nicky added: “I was a bit worried about the training during a pandemic, but Guide Dogs staff were so patient and understanding.

“They kept a social distance, wore face coverings and were so descriptive and helpful despite not being able to come close.

© PRESS AND JOURNAL

“Since being matched with Shane, everything has been so good. He has helped me so much.”

The charity relied on the incredible support of volunteers, particularly at the height of the first lockdown, as 92 dogs had to be taken in by volunteer fosterers at short notice and for an indeterminate period of time.

Claire Kinnaird, from Dundee, currently fosters trainee guide dog Perry.

She said the organisation, which has a base in Forfar, Edinburgh, and Glasgow, has helped her cope with the stress of isolation over the past 10 months.

She said: “I’ve been so well supported by Guide Dogs throughout my fostering experience, even when it has become remote.

“I live alone so Perry has been a fantastic companion for me, which I know he will also become to someone with sight loss.

“It’s sad to see the dogs go, but I would absolutely recommend becoming a fosterer. They are such amazing dogs!”