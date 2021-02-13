Class Wars: ‘I’m fascinated by the Logie Estate in Dundee’, says rapper and social commentator Darren McGarvey

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Michael Alexander speaks to rapper and social commentator Darren McGarvey as he visits Scotland’s oldest council estate in Dundee and confronts the existence and impact of social class today in a new TV series.

Social activist Darren McGarvey has spent a lifetime railing against the middle classes.

All his life he’s been talking about poverty and all his life people have been insisting that social class is no longer relevant.