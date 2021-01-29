Something went wrong - please try again later.

A yellow weather warning has been put in place across Tayside and Fife for ice.

The Met Office warning, is from 4pm on Friday until 11am on Saturday, January 30.

It is understood rain and some hill snow will clear south across the country during Friday afternoon which will be followed by cold air.

The warning also states that temperatures will fall below freezing across Scotland overnight with icy stretches developing in places where surfaces remain wet.

People can expect some difficult driving conditions as well as potential injuries from slips or falls on icy surfaces.

There could also be some icy patches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

Areas mentioned in the weather warning include Angus, Dundee, Perth and Kinross, as well as Fife.