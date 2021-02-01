NHS Tayside investigation after children given out of date flu vaccine

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An investigation has been launched after children were given an out of date flu jab at a Dundee medical centre.

NHS Tayside has promised to carry out a “comprehensive” review into how the blunder occurred.

A “small number” of children were given an expired flu vaccination at Ryehill Health Centre, St Peter Street in January.

The medicine was out of date by just one day and the health board insists any risk is “negligible”.

One father, whose young son gets the vaccine because of allergies and asthma, learned about the mishap when an “anxious” nurse from the clinic called last week.

He said: “She (the nurse) advised that she had found out a week ago and had been ‘anxious’ ever since as she was trying to get information… regarding the legality of an out of date vaccine being given to children but also the dangers.

“The whole phone call, which I assume was to try to put us at ease, has done the complete opposite and the nurses lack of answers, and choice of words have only made me more concerned.

“I appreciate that everyone has enough on their plate right now but at a time when there is a mass vaccination for Covid-19, how on earth can mistakes like this be made with the routine rollout of the flu vaccine?”

The nurse was unable to answer questions on how the mistaken was made and if it is cause for alarm, he added.

‘Negligible risk’

An NHS Tayside spokeswoman said they have apologised to the parent and that the incident is not likely to cause any ill side effects.

She said: “A small number of children at one clinic were given a flu vaccination that was out of date by one day.

“We have spoken with the families of the children affected to inform them and to reassure them that the risk to their child is negligible.

“We have also apologised for any distress caused.

“Stocks of flu vaccine have been reviewed and no further out-of-date vaccines have been identified. Our Department of Public Health will conduct a comprehensive review into the incident and any actions and learning will be implemented.”

Ryehill Health Centre

The West End health centre became the centre of a political storm last year following a perceived shift in policy on “do not resuscitate” forms.

Helen Wray became irate when she found out her mother had agreed to sign a form, despite suffering from memory problems.

Both NHS Tayside and the Scottish Government insisted there had not been a change in policy regarding the forms, but health secretary Jeanne Freeman later apologised to another Dundee family after a similar incident.