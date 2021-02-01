A new mental health service for young adults has launched in Tayside — Here’s what you need to know to use Togetherall

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Tayside’s three councils have joined forces to bring a 24 hour mental health support service to the region.

Togetherall is aimed at young people aged from 16 to 24 and will be accessible seven days a week around the clock.

It is estimated that one in four people will suffer with mental health problems at some point in their lives.

Dundee, Angus and Perth & Kinross councils have worked together to bring the anonymous service to the region, which launches today.

Togetherall is manned by trained professionals offering a choice of therapeutic services, including online self-help courses.

How do I use Togetherall?

Togetherall has already helped more than 200,000 people elsewhere in the UK.

To use the service, visit togetherall.com and click the register tab and select the ‘My area is registered’ option and enter your postcode.

New users are then asked to create a username that does not identify them in anyway.

Henry Jones, Togetherall chief executive, said he was “delighted” to bring extra support to young adults in the Tayside region.

He added: “It has no doubt been a challenging year for our mental health and young people have been particularly impacted by uncertainty about their future which has seen anxiety levels increase over the past few months.

“Our community is here to support them 24/7, 365 days a year.”

Local praise for the service

Councillor Stewart Hunter, children and families convener in Dundee, said: “The impact of lockdown and the pandemic has been tough for the mental health of our young people and this is an excellent resource to give them support.

“This is an example of the way that we can work together to provide innovative services for young people across the wider area.

“We will be making sure that as many of them as possible in Dundee know about Togetherall and the assistance it can provide.”

Angus Council’s Children and Learning Convener, Councillor Derek Wann said: “It’s essential we support young people experiencing mental health concerns through early advice, and support.

“Having Togetherall means more young people can be supported, more quickly as best we can, enhancing the support already available.

“I encourage any young person feeling stressed, anxious or feeling low to visit togetherall.com. It’s accessible anytime, anywhere.”