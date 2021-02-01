Tayside vaccination centres to open earlier than planned as Covid-19 jag to reach next age group

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Covid-19 vaccination centres will soon open earlier than planned across Tayside for the next phase of the roll out.

Locals aged between 65 and 79 and the “clinically extremely vulnerable” will be invited for a jag over the next two weeks.

Those aged 65-69 will be given the injection in one of the community clinics after being contacted by NHS Tayside directly.

The older age group and those shielding will be contacted by their GP and invited to come to their own practice.

A small number may also be asked to attend a community venue in the local area.

The nine centres are dotted across the area and include Dundee’s Caird Hall, Dewars Centre in Perth, and Arbroath Infirmary.

Pace of programme quickened

The health board’s associate director of Public Health, Dr Daniel Chandler, said the new centres will provide extra capacity to support GPs.

He said: “By opening these local vaccination centres we are upping the pace of the programme and it means we are able to offer vaccinations to those aged 65-69 at an earlier stage than originally planned.

“We have already vaccinated more than 51,000 people in Tayside and this is growing by the day.

“Please remember it takes two-three weeks for the vaccine to provide protection and it is not known whether it stops you spreading the virus to others.

“We all need to continue to stick to the rules and help stop the spread in our communities.”

Leader of Dundee City Council, Councillor John Alexander welcomed the news and described the Caird Hall as an “ideal central venue” accessible by car and public transport.

Housebound patients will continue to be offered vaccination in their own home, if they are unable to attend the practice.

Health and social care staff who are covered by these priority groups can also get their vaccination at a staff clinic if this is more convenient for them.

The new centres will be located in: