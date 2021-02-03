Serial Dundee domestic abuser made death threat as he demanded girl have abortion

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Dundee man who carried out a series of attacks on a girl while he was in his teens, before telling her he would kill her baby if she did not abort it, has been warned he faces being sent to prison.

Shaun Wilson started years of abuse against several girls when he was a 14-year-old in Dundee in May 2013.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told on Tuesday that Wilson, now 22, had subjected the first girl to more than a year of violent abuse.

The court was told the victim had been forced to turn to Women’s Aid for help and the abuse had caused a deterioration in her mental health.

Wilson, of Red Admiral Court, Dundee, admitted assaulting her on various occasions at locations across the city by grabbing her by the neck.

He also admitted shouting and swearing, acting in an aggressive manner and uttering threats of violence between September 1 2013 and March 31 2014.

Fiscal depute Marie Irvine said: “The accused lunged towards her without warning and grabbed her round the throat.

“The accused continued to shout in her face and she heard an unknown person shout at the accused to stop. The accused released his grip.”

On another occasion Wilson confronted the girl in the street and grabbed her by the throat, she said.

“She states the accused had a hard grip around her but let her go quickly. She began to engage with Women’s Aid.

“She had weekly meetings and it eventually led to treatment for the deterioration in her mental health.

“She fell pregnant around March 2014 and when she told him he became angry. He told her to have an abortion or he would kill the baby anyway.”

‘You are looking at custody’, says sheriff

Wilson admitted attacking another girl by seizing her neck on various occasions in Dundee between April 1 and August 31 2017. He also admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner during April and May 2017.

Wilson also admitted domestic coercion by seizing another woman by the neck, grabbing her phone and trashing a room at his home between July 11 and 25 last year.

He also admitted breaking bail by sending her an email within hours of being placed on bail to stay away from her on September 7 2020.

The court heard he was paranoid about her having contact with other men and threatened to kill her as he continually tried to control her behaviour.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond deferred sentence for reports and said: “There are six charges and it is all serious domestic offending and your record makes it more serious.

“These are serious matters and you are looking at custody for them.”

Wilson was locked up for 16 months in March 2015 for assault to severe injury and danger to life.

He was given four months for a further assault to injury charge in 2016.