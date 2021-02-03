Two charged with alleged drug offences after £4,000 of cocaine found in Dundee

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Two people have been charged in connection with alleged drug offences after an estimated £4,000 of cocaine was recovered from a Dundee property.

A drug search warrant, which was carried out at an address in Pitkerro Road on Tuesday evening, recovered the cocaine along with a quantity of cash.

Various items and equipment used in drug dealing were also recovered.

A 32-year-old man and 30-year-old woman have been arrested and charged in connection with the alleged distribution of controlled drugs.

They have been released from custody and will appear at Dundee Sheriff Court later this month.

A statement from Police Scotland said: “This warrant, as is the case with many others, was obtained through intelligence provided by members of the public.

“If you know of any drug dealing or related criminal activity in your community, please let us know.

“You can call 101, use the “contact us” facility on our website, or you can provide information 100% anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.”