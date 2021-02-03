Police investigating after motorbikes stolen from farmland near Dundee estate

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police are appealing for information after three motorbikes were stolen from farmland property in Dundee.

The bikes were taken from the farmland near the Emmock Woods estate sometime between 11am on Monday February 1 and 9.30am on Tuesday February 2.

Two of the motorbikes were abandoned a short distance away and have been recovered, however, the third bike is still missing.

It is a silver BMW R1150GS with a clear windshield, black seat and black top box. It carried the registration FG03 XGH when it was taken although police believe this will most likely have been removed.

Anyone with information that may be able to assist the investigation, particularly if you have seen a motorbike matching the description of the one missing, is asked to contact police on 101 or speak with any police officer.

Information can also be given anonymously via CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. The police reference is incident 0710 of February 2.