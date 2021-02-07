Police appeal after three boys approached by man in Dundee

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police have issued a stranger danger alert after three young boys were approached by a van driver in Dundee.

It happened at around 5pm on Saturday, January 30, at the junction of Camperdown Road and MacAlpine Road.

The man was described as around 50, skinny and had greying hair. He spoke with an Aberdeen accent and was travelling in a yellow van which had a black stripe down the side.

Officers said they were concerned about the man’s behaviour.

Police Constable Stuart Walker said: “We understand incidents like this are concerning to the local community, and officers are working to trace the man involved.

“We would like to speak to anyone who may have seen this van or anything suspicious at the time. We would also encourage the man who was in the van to come forward and speak to us.”

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101, quoting case number 3131 of January 30.