Over 1,000 wellbeing boxes have been created to help young people struggling with mental and emotional health issues during lockdown.

The Corner Wellbeing Boxes contain items such as a stress ball, mindfulness colouring book and leaflets that promote relaxation and positive mental health and self-care for people to use if they are feeling upset or anxious.

The Corner, based in Dundee, offers one-to-one support and counselling services to all young people aged 11-19 as well as vulnerable people up to 25-years-old.

Health improvement officer at The Corner, Rhea Long said: “We have seen an increasing amount of young people accessing our services due to mental and emotional health concerns since lockdown began last March.

“We understand that young people are increasingly worried about their future, but we hope these boxes will offer some support when people need it.

“We spoke to local young people to ask them what they would like the box to contain. Funding came from a generous donation from a local family following the tragic death of their son and from the Hillcrest Covid-19 fund and Dundee Young Carers.”

For more information, or to arrange collection of one of the boxes, contact Rhea Long on 01382 206060, or email rhea.long@nhs.scot.