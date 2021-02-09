Police investigation after reports of photocopier being ‘launched from balcony’ in Dundee school

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A photocopier was thrown from a balcony and windows were smashed following a break-in at a school in Dundee.

Officers were called to Glebelands Primary School, on Baffin Street, at about 9pm on Sunday night amid reports of a break-in.

One eyewitness said there had been a “few smashed windows” at the rear of the building and that a photocopier “launched” during the incident.

He added: “Lots of trunking had been ripped off the walls. Then police turned up with dogs.”

Dundee City Council confirmed there had been an “incident” on Sunday evening.

A spokesman said: “We’d appeal for anyone with information to contact Police Scotland.”

The spokesman added that teaching for vulnerable children and those with parents who are key workers has not been affected.

Councillor Lynne Short, who represents the Maryfield ward where the school is situated, condemned the actions of the culprits, describing it as “terrible”.

She said: “I’m sure that our local community police team will be working with colleagues to catch those involved and anyone with information should get in touch via the usual channels.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 9pm on Sunday February 7 2021, police attended a report of a break-in at Glebelands Primary School, Baffin Street, Dundee.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

The spokeswoman did not offer any clarity on how much damage was caused and if any items were stolen when asked.

However, she did add that further enquiries and a forensic examination of the building took place yesterday.

A Scottish and Fire Rescue Service spokeswoman confirmed they sent one appliance and that an intruder alarm had been activated, but as no fire had taken place they quickly left the scene.