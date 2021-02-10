Former inmate who punched Perth Prison guard has been warned he faces a return to jail

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A former inmate who punched a prison guard has been warned he faces a return to jail.

Wayne Martin, 24, was serving a two-year stint at HMP Perth when he attacked Steven Alston on February 6 2020.

The thug had been jailed at Dundee Sheriff Court for trying to rob a 17-year-old girl and a 66-year-old man in Arbroath in 2019.

Martin, who was released in April 2020, has now been warned that he is facing another term behind bars after he admitted attacking Mr Alston.

The same court was told how Martin became enraged after he was placed on an order preventing him from leaving his cell.

Fiscal depute Lynne Mannion said: “The accused was in his cell along with another prisoner. The complainer opened the door to allow prisoners out for a meal.

“He told the accused that his cellmate would be allowed out to collect his food for him.

“The accused said he wasn’t subject to the order. He gritted his teeth and very quickly punched him on the face causing him to stumble backwards.”

Martin’s cellmate intervened and Mr Alston managed to close the door. He left a trail of blood that led to the staff office.

© DC Thomson

He was taken to Perth Royal Infirmary for treatment to a cut under his eye and bruising which did not leave permanent scarring.

Martin, of Grimsby Place, Arbroath, pleaded guilty to punching Mr Alston on the head to his injury in the prison.

Defence solicitor Billy Rennie said Martin, who was in care from the age of 11 until he was 18, had not been in trouble since being released in April.

Mr Rennie said: “He is perhaps on the cusp of changing his lifestyle.

“He’s leading a fairly isolated life. There’s a lot of progress being made in this young man.

“However, he’s under no illusions that there’s a strong possibility that he could be going back to custody.”

Sheriff Lorna Drummond QC deferred sentence on Martin until March for reports to be prepared.

She said: “I take a very serious view of punching a prison officer in the course of their duties. I am not making any promises. I am thinking about sending you to jail for this but I am going to get a report.”