Heavy snowfall has continued to bring disruption to roads across Tayside and Fife.

Storm Darcy‘s wrath brought Dundee and Perth to a standstill on Tuesday, as Covid vaccination centres stood down and schools closed completely.

So, what does today look like?

Bus services have been cancelled or adapted as road maintenance teams are deployed to clear routes to allow for safe navigation.

Xplore Dundee has posted a number of updates on its social media channels regarding the rerouting of bus routes and changes in service provision due to road conditions.

The number 22 bus is currently the only route running. The 32/33 buses, to Whitfield and Fintry, have been recalled due to treacherous conditions in Maryfield.

The team at Xplore have said that safety assessments are ongoing and they are deploying buses “when possible”.

Stagecoach East Scotland has made a number of alterations and cancellations to services. The full list of affected routes can be found here.

The transport operator urged people to avoid travelling “even where a limited service is operating”.

Perth and Kinross Council has said that all of their teams are out this morning treating priority roads and footways after yesterday’s snow.

A statement read: “Given the amount of snow that fell, it will take some time before these are cleared and we can start treating non-priority routes.

“We thanks everyone for the patience and ask that people only travel if absolutely necessary.”

Weather warnings in place

The snowfall comes as the yellow weather warning for snow remains in place on the east coast of the UK until 11.59pm on Wednesday.

A further yellow weather alert, this time for snow and ice, is in place for Thursday and Friday for eastern parts.

It is anticipated to be a cold start to the day, with some heavy snow showers expected to continue in the east.

Schools

All schools in Dundee will be closed today after enduring the wrath of Storm Darcy.

Just before 6.30pm on Tuesday, council bosses announced that due to continuing adverse weather conditions, all council nurseries and schools will be closed on Wednesday for the children of key workers and vulnerable children.

Due to continuing adverse weather conditions, all council nurseries & schools will be CLOSED tomorrow (Wed) for the children of key workers and vulnerable children. Remote learning for all pupils will continue. We will monitor the situation and will update on Wed about Thurs. pic.twitter.com/0D5gpF7Qtv — Dundee City Council (@DundeeCouncil) February 9, 2021

All schools in Angus will also remain closed today. A statement from the council described the weather as “once in a decade”.