Storm Darcy: Council confirm schools and nurseries in Dundee to open on Thursday

Schools and nurseries in Dundee will open on Thursday, the council has confirmed.

Heavy snow resulted in the closure of all schools on Wednesday, however council bosses have taken the decision to reopen after “careful consideration”.

The buildings will only be open for the children of key workers and vulnerable children.

Families are advised to make decisions on school attendance based on safety.

Remote learning will continue to be delivered on Thursday for all other pupils.

If there are any changes overnight, the council will make the information available on its website and social media feeds.

Families are reminded that all nurseries and schools will be closed to all pupils for the mid-term break on Friday February 12 and Monday February 15, with a further closure for all pupils on Tuesday February 16 for an in-service day for staff.