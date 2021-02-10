Police probe ‘suspicious’ death of Tayside woman in Northern Ireland

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A police investigation is under way after a young Tayside mum was found dead at a house in Northern Ireland.

Kerrie King’s sudden death in Portadown, County Armagh, is being treated as suspicious.

Emergency crews were called to the property in the early hours of Tuesday. The 33-year-old, who moved from Dundee to Belfast several years ago, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a 50-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident. He has been taken in custody.

A postmortem will be carried out to establish Ms King’s cause of death, investigators said.

Heartbroken friends and relatives took to social media to pay tribute.

Amber King, from Kirkcaldy shared: “Our cousin Kerrie, such a shame RIP.

“Beautiful. All our family will miss you.”

Alana King wrote: “Sleep tight, Kerrie. Always in our hearts.

“Taken too soon. Watch over your mum and your wonderful kids.”

It is believed that Ms King had relatives in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

County Armagh-based Social Democrat and Labour Party politician Dolores Kelly expressed her condolences.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the family of the woman who has tragically lost her life in the Tandragee Road area of Portadown,” she said.

“Police have arrested a man and I understand that they have established a line of enquiry.”

She added: “I want to put on record my thanks to the officers who are working with the family in these tragic circumstances.”

MP Carla Lockhart added: “This is very sad news. A life lost, and those left behind will mourn that loss.

“I know the community, which is in shock at this tragedy, will give the Police Service of Northern Ireland the space to conduct their investigations.”

Portadown Councillor Eamon McNeill said: “This is a tragic situation and my thoughts are with the family of the woman who has lost her life.

“I would appeal to anyone with any information to come forward to police to help with the investigation as soon as possible.”

A PSNI spokesman said: “Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a woman in Portadown, reportedly during the early hours of yesterday morning (February 9).

“A postmortem examination will take place in due course to determine the cause of death.”

He added: “A 50-year-old man has been arrested as part of the investigation and has been taken to Musgrave Custody Suite. There are no further details at this time.”