Green light recommended for Liff care home plans

Plans for a care home on the outskirts of Dundee for 70 residents are set for approval.

Dundee City Council’s planning committee is due to discuss and vote on plans on Monday for a care facility to be built on Middle Road, Liff, to the north west of the city.

The proposal has been recommended for approval by planning officers, despite receiving 27 letters of objection.

Deputations both for and against the care home are expected at next week’s planning committee.

The proposed site is currently home to a nursery, but that is expected to relocate to a new purpose-built location within Dykes of Gray.

The one-storey nursery building will be demolished ahead of constriction work for the care home beginning.

A three-story building would then be built on the site near West Green Park and provide 24-hour care to residents, including facilities for those living with dementia.

The height of the building was one of the contentious topics among objectors, saying the view from homes in the area may be blocked.

The scale of the building has been reduced to appease the concerns.

Among the objectors are West Green Park Residents and Proprietors Association and the Western Gateway Community Council.

The letters raised concerns about the scale of the development and a resultant increase in traffic demands on local infrastructure.

Despite the objections, planning officers say the site is in accordance with the local authority’s development plan and have therefore recommended its approval.

The care facility would include resident areas such as lounges, dining rooms, activity spaces and courtyard gardens.

The building will be “U” shaped with the main entrance to the east of the structure.

There will be car parking for 40 vehicles.

The firm behind the plans, Liff Care Development Ltd, has recently applied to be dissolved according to documents filed with Companies House dated February 9.

However, a spokesman for the firm said the planning papers are due to be amended to change the applicant name to Liff Care Home Ltd.

The company formed in 2017 and for a time operated under the name CC Shawfair Ltd.