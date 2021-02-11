Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Dundee motorist has been criticised for putting others at “huge risk” after allegedly driving with several inches of snow on his car.

Police say it was “miraculous” no one was hurt before they stopped the vehicle on the Dunsinane Industrial Estate on Thursday morning.

Disbelieving officers found that the entire car was covered in snow, apart from a tiny peephole on the driver’s side of the windscreen.

The driver has been charged with dangerous driving, and will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

Tayside has been covered in a thick blanket of the white stuff following Storm Darcy.

Tayside Road Policing Unit’s Inspector Greg Burns criticised the motorist for failing to clear the snow.

He also urged local motorists to ensure their vehicles are properly cleared of snow.

He said: “Our officers genuinely could not believe what they were seeing when they saw this car today.

“Yes, it’s an inconvenience having to clear your car of snow when there’s been significant snowfall, but it is an absolute necessity.

“This man has put himself and other road users and pedestrians at huge risk by driving the car in this condition.

“He had practically zero visibility forwards, and it is nothing short of miraculous that no-one was hurt.

“It is a driver’s responsibility to ensure that their vehicle is safe to drive and is prepared adequately for the weather conditions being experienced, and it’s not an exaggeration to say that this is just about the most extreme example of lack of preparation that we’ve ever seen. Please – take the time to clear your car, and be safe.”