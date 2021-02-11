Storm Darcy: ‘False colour’ satellite image from Errol shows extent of snowfall on country

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A “false colour” satellite image of the UK shows the extent of snowfall across the country as a result of Storm Darcy.

The new Errol Ground Station, which was set up by former staff at the now defunct Dundee Satellite Receiving Station, took the image on Thursday morning.

The satellite’s technology allows composite images to be created from both visible and infra red light waves.

The picture shows the entire east coast of the British mainland covered in the white stuff, as well as most of Scotland.

The station also recorded sub-freezing temperatures of -14.8C.

One staff member, who worked at the Dundee station for years prior to the move to Errol, said it was the coldest temperature he recalls seeing.

He remarked that even during the winter of 2010, which saw almost 1ft of snow fall in parts of Tayside in Fife, the lowest the mercury dipped to was -8C.