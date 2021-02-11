Emergency services rush to Dundee street where man sustained head injury after fall

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police, fire crews and paramedics rushed to a Dundee street where a man has been injured.

A man was seen wandering around a block of flats on Dudhope Court with blood coming from a head injury at around 4pm.

One witness said the man appeared to be “in a really poor way”.

They added: “Someone called the emergency services and not long after fire officers paramedics and the fire brigade arrived.

“The man went back upstairs then I saw him being led away later.”

Another witness said: “I saw the man who seemed to be pretty upset.

“He looked as if he had a bad injury to his head because there was a lot of blood.

“There were police paramedics and firefighters on the scene.

“The man was taken away. Hopefully he will be alright.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.25pm on Thursday, 11 February, officers were called to assist a man with an injury at Dudhope Court.

“Police and Ambulance attended and man reported that he had fallen.”