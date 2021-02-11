News / Local / Dundee In Pictures: Snow scenes – 11th February by Gemma Bibby February 11 2021, 8.04pm Updated: February 12 2021, 3.38pm © Steve MacDougall / DCT Media Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up Our picture editors bring you the best snowy images from around our region Icicles formed on the hedgerow as cars pass due to puddles on road. Freezing overnight temperatures have created a dazzling display near Cupar. Photo by Steve Brown / DCT Media Douglas Roulston has created a snow sculpture of Mandalorian and Yoda in his front garden and is raising funds for the Archie Foundation, Blake Avenue, Broughty Ferry, Dundee. Photo by Kim Cessford / DCT Media. Paul McArthur with his grandson Kameron Brash admiring the snowman on Broughty Ferry beach. Photo by Gareth Jennings / DCT Media A winter walk on the snow on Broughty beach. Photo by Gareth Jennings / DCT Media View over Perth from Perth Royal Infirmary. Photo by Steve MacDougall / DCT Media View of the Tay and Perth’s Tay Street from a snow-covered Norie Miller Walk, Riverside, off Dundee Road, Perth. Photo by Steve MacDougall / DCT Media Families enjoying the weather at Duncan Way hill, Perth. Photo by Steve MacDougall / DCT Media Frankie McGuire and stepdaughter Ania sledging at Way hill, Perth. Photo by Steve MacDougall / DCT Media A young snowboarder cruises down Duncan Way hill, Perth. Photo by Steve MacDougall / DCT Media Families enjoying the weather at Duncan Way hill, Perth. Photo by Steve MacDougall / DCT Media Wheelchair rugby player, David Birtles has his adapted wheelchair for the snowy weather. Photo by Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media A car slide off Pipelands Road, through a fence and dropped into the River Eden on Kinnessburn Road, St Andrews today. Photo by Steve Brown / DCT Media Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe More from The Courier In Pictures: UK shivers amid snow and ice Pupils aged three to seven in Wales to return to school from February 22 Quarantine hotels to come into force from February 15 80,000 people in England to be tested for South African variant