In Pictures: Snow scenes – 11th February

by Gemma Bibby
February 11 2021, 8.04pm Updated: February 12 2021, 3.38pm
View of the Tay and Perth's Tay Street from a snow-covered Norie Miller Walk, Riverside, off Dundee Road, Perth.

Our picture editors bring you the best snowy images from around our region

Icicles formed on the hedgerow as cars pass due to puddles on road. Freezing overnight temperatures have created a dazzling display near Cupar. Photo by Steve Brown / DCT Media
Douglas Roulston has created a snow sculpture of Mandalorian and Yoda in his front garden and is raising funds for the Archie Foundation, Blake Avenue, Broughty Ferry, Dundee. Photo by Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Paul McArthur with his grandson Kameron Brash admiring the snowman on Broughty Ferry beach. Photo by Gareth Jennings / DCT Media
A winter walk on the snow on Broughty beach. Photo by Gareth Jennings / DCT Media
View over Perth from Perth Royal Infirmary. Photo by Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
View of the Tay and Perth's Tay Street from a snow-covered Norie Miller Walk, Riverside, off Dundee Road, Perth.
View of the Tay and Perth’s Tay Street from a snow-covered Norie Miller Walk, Riverside, off Dundee Road, Perth. Photo by Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Families enjoying the weather at Duncan Way hill,  Perth. Photo by Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Frankie McGuire and stepdaughter Ania sledging at Way hill, Perth. Photo by Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
A young snowboarder cruises down Duncan Way hill, Perth. Photo by Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Families enjoying the weather at Duncan Way hill, Perth. Photo by Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Wheelchair rugby player, David Birtles has his adapted wheelchair for the snowy weather. Photo by  Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
A car slide off Pipelands Road, through a fence and dropped into the River Eden on Kinnessburn Road, St Andrews today. Photo by Steve Brown / DCT Media

