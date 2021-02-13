Dundee family celebrate poignant wedding after death of much-loved dad Tom McMahon

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A well known Dundee family had something to celebrate this week, shortly after the death of one of their own.

Susan McMahon, daughter of junior football stalwart Tom McMahon, married her long term partner, Patrick Tayac, in an intimate family wedding at Dundee Registry Office on Friday.

The occasion comes just weeks after Tom died on December 22 at the age of 90.

Susan, who is principal teacher of modern studies at Harris Academy, was given away by her brother, Andrew, in place of her dad.

However due to Covid-19 restrictions, Andrew was only allowed to take his sister as far as the door of the registrars in City Square.

Blushing bride Susan said: “What a day.

“It couldn’t have been better – apart from Dad not being there – but my little brother did him proud.

“I’m so happy that friends, family and former pupils managed to brave the elements to wish us well outside.

“It meant so much.”

Susan and Patrick, who is a retired teacher, had only two witnesses – Susan’s sister, Linda, and Patrick’s son, Ian.

Susan and Patrick have been together for 30 years and sister Linda, who was matron of honour, said there would probably be a few gasps of surprise that they had finally decided to tie the knot.

She said: “There will be surprise, but there you are, romance will win in the end.

“It has been lovely for the family to have had a wedding to focus on only weeks after the sad loss of dad.

“It’s such a shame that we couldn’t all get together to wish the happy couple well but hopefully we can rectify that later in the year.

“Dad was in our thoughts and hearts on the the day, like every other day.”

Tom McMahon was involved with junior football club Dundee Violet and before that St Joseph’s JFC. He was also a well known local businessman and publican.

He ran several pubs in the city for many years including The Hawthorn, United Bar, Pullmans Lounge, TFMs music venue and the St James AFC social club.

He also had his own butchers shop in Harefield Road before moving into the pub trade.

His funeral was held on Hogmanay.

Linda said that even though no grand celebration could take place, Patrick, who is an excellent chef, had planned an all day, French-style, romantic wedding meal for them both at home.

Linda said: “This date was chosen specially as it was important to them as teachers, being Dundee schools’ mid term.

“Susan has been a modern studies teacher at Harris Academy since 2001 and her many pupils and colleagues, past and present, friends and relations will undoubtedly be very happy for them both. “