Grieving family’s donation will help Tayside’s sickest Covid-19 patients keep in touch

The family of a woman who died in Ninewells Hospital after battling Covid-19 have donated 22 tablet computers so others can stay in touch with their loved ones.

Ann Ramsay contracted the virus at the start of the year and went on to spend 20 days in the hospital’s Covid-19 High Dependency Unit (HDU) before dying on January 20.

Her family raised more than £3,200 for the tablet computers, which they have given to staff on the ward.

World class care

The devices will allow other patients the opportunity to keep in contact with their families and friends while visiting is still severely restricted.

© Supplied by Ramsay family

Ann’s son David Ramsay said: “On behalf of my family I would like to say a huge thank you to the team in the Covid-19 HDU at Ninewells for all the care they gave, it really was world-class.

“Knowing how much it meant to mum to be able to be in contact with her family whilst in HDU, after discussions with the team we agreed to buy tablets for the unit so that more patients would be able to stay in touch with their loved ones.

“A Just Giving page was set up in memory of our mother with an initial target of £650 hoping to be raised.

“We were overwhelmed by the incredible generosity of family and friends and also complete strangers who all helped raise the magnificent final sum of £3,200.

“We are pleased to be able to present 22 tablets and hard covers for the devices as well as two charging stations to benefit patients in Covid-19 HDU at Ninewells.”

© Supplied by NHS Tayside

Invaluable support

Ann’s husband Douglas was joined by Marc and Deborah, two of their three children, to present the devices to consultant physician Dr Morven Wilkie and charge nurse Jacqueline Patterson.

Dr Morven Wilkie, consultant physician in Covid-19 HDU said: “I know I speak on behalf of the whole team in the Covid-19 HDU when I thank the Ramsay family and their friends for the extremely kind and generous donation.

“The tablets will be invaluable in providing our patients with a vital lifeline to their family and friends in the outside world.

“I know that being able to see and communicate with loved ones was so important to Ann and this is a lovely legacy in her name.”