‘Elena really misses nursery’: Disabled Dundee girl benefitting from sensory pack donation during lockdown

A four-year old disabled girl from Dundee is among the first in the country to receive a new sensory pack designed to help alleviate stress and boredom during lockdown.

Elena Johnston got the new pack from charity Caudwell Children as part of a nationwide campaign to deliver sensory equipment to support disabled children in their home.

Elena has Down’s Syndrome and autism, leaving her non-verbal.

The sensory pack provides a range of therapeutic activities for Elena, including:

Liquid cell timer

Scented bubbles

Massagers

Fibre optic lamp

Weighted cushion

It’s not the first time Elena has been one of the first to try out equipment from Caudwell Children as last year she was sent a Tactile Kit. That pack contained a musical panel, a high power light board and an ultraviolet ripple mat that glows intensely under UV light.

Elena’s mum Leona has already noticed the benefits the new pack brings, saying it has helped make lockdown more enjoyable for the family.

She said: “I applied for the pack because Elena also has a cardiac condition, so even though she could attend nursery I am keeping her home to keep her safe. Elena really misses nursery and places she used to go like the Dundee Disabled Children’s Association.”

Leona said: “Elena will not engage with me in activities that most children would such as toys or arts and crafts so it’s a long day for her to be stuck at home with just me. It is difficult to get her to engage with me with most other activities we have tried in lockdown which is frustrating for us all.

“The pack really supports Elena as it gives her the sensory input that she craves. It gives her activities that we can do together that she engages with and enjoys. There are also calming activities for when she gets frustrated, and would otherwise have withdrawn into her own world.”

She added: “It’s a hard time for everyone, especially children. Elena is not able to understand why there are so many changes to her world just now. Being in a bubble at home is the safest place for her and the pack allows it to be an enjoyable experience instead of a very stressful one.”

Caudwell Children has pledged to provide thousands of families with sensory equipment during the Covid-19 pandemic – with each family receiving a pack of appropriate and safe toys to support children living with a wide range of disabilities.