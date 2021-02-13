Sunday, February 14th 2021 Show Links
Police called to Tay Road Bridge amid concern for a person

by Frances Rougvie
February 13 2021, 8.34am
The Tay Road Bridge was closed in the early hours of this morning amid a police incident.

Officers were called to the crossing at 4.15am following a report of concern for a person.

A spokesman for the force said that a man was safely removed from the bridge at around 5.30am.

“The bridge was closed for safety,” the spokesman said.

It has since reopened.

A spokesman for HM Coastguard confirmed that they were called out to assist police.

