Police called to Tay Road Bridge amid concern for a person

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

The Tay Road Bridge was closed in the early hours of this morning amid a police incident.

Officers were called to the crossing at 4.15am following a report of concern for a person.

A spokesman for the force said that a man was safely removed from the bridge at around 5.30am.

“The bridge was closed for safety,” the spokesman said.

It has since reopened.

A spokesman for HM Coastguard confirmed that they were called out to assist police.