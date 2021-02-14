Kirriemuir vet appeals for local pooches to support Dundee doggy blood drive

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A Kirriemuir vet has appealed for local pooches to take in part in a blood drive with a difference.

Mairi Hill, 32, from Parkside Vets said blood stocks for dogs are crucial in her work with sick animals and appealed for dog owners to bring their pets to donate in Dundee on February 28.

The proud owner of 10-year-old working Cocker Spaniel Flynn said: “Blood transfusions have been required for many canine patients who have suffered from low blood counts.

“A few situations in which a dog may need a blood transfusion are due to trauma from a road traffic accident or due to rupture of a splenic mass.

“Auto-immune and blood clotting disorders are also relatively common,” she added.

© Supplied by Parkside vets

Low blood stocks

She said every 450mls of donated blood could save four dogs’ lives.

“Having low blood stock certainly is an issue for dogs. It gives vets peace of mind to have dog blood products available to them in emergency situations.

“If no pre-packed blood products are available, and an emergency case requires a blood transfusion, a healthy dog of the right criteria can be brought into the practice that day to donate blood. The blood collected would then be given to the sick dog that requires it.

“However, this procedure can be very time consuming, and a donor is not always available, so it is much more convenient to have blood in stock.”

© Supplied by Pet Blood Bank UK

Different dog blood type

Charity the Pet Blood Bank has organised a session at Parkside Vets in Dundee on Sunday, February 28 for dogs to come along and donate blood, which can then be distributed to veterinary surgeries across the UK.

People who are keen to offer their dogs as donors must register on the Pet Blood Bank website before the Feb 28 date.

Like humans, dogs have different blood types with stocks of the lesson common DEA 1 negative blood type particularly crucial.

Mairi said: “Breeds which can have the DEA 1 negative blood type are Greyhounds, Lurchers, German Shepherds, Boxers, Border Collies and American Bulldogs, among others.

“Donor dogs have a lovely, happy experience when in with the team and are spoilt rotten.”

After receiving a health check, the dogs lie on their side for 10 minutes while they give blood.

Donor dogs must be fit and healthy, aged between one and eight, weigh more than 25kg, have never travelled outside of the UK and Ireland.

The dogs should also be vaccinated or have an annual titre test after the first year booster and not be on any medication.