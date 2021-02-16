Creep made vile sexual remarks to woman in Dundee chipper before threatening violence

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man made vile sexual remarks to a woman in a Dundee chipper before threatening violence as he was being thrown out.

Mark Warren said he would “batter” staff at the Victor Fish Bar on Blackness Road after bringing chaos to the shop on Friday.

Warren, a man with multiple previous convictions, made sexual remarks to a female employee after failing to hand over money for food.

Reports have now been ordered after the 44-year-old admitted the offences at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Fiscal depute Carol Doherty said: “One of the witnesses working in the till area observed the accused try to order food.

“He failed to hand over money and was told that he would not receive any food.

“He became annoyed and began to argue.”

Warren then made lewd remarks towards the woman.

Other employees overheard the remarks and Warren, of Transform, Brewery Lane was removed from the shop.

“The accused then threw a table that was outside,” Ms Doherty added.

“He shouted that he was going to come back and batter all of the witnesses and smash the shop up.”

Warren pleaded guilty from custody to making sexual remarks to the woman on February 12 before refusing to leave, acting aggressively and making violent threats.

He also admitted separate charges of resetting a car on Kirk Street on October 23, driving without a licence and a valid policy of insurance as well as breaching bail conditions by entering the street.

Defence solicitor Theo Finlay said Warren had historically struggled with substance misuse, adding that his client had been offered a place in a residential rehabilitation facility.

Mr Finlay said: “He was plainly shaken after being told the comments he had made.”

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown deferred sentence on Warren until next month for reports to be prepared.

He was released on bail.