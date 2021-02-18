Dundee councillors reject plans for care home in Liff amid fury from community

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Councillors sided with a Liff community by rejecting plans for a three-storey care home on their doorstep.

Dundee City Council’s planning committee refused permission for a care home for 70 residents to built on Middle Road, Liff. The site is near the former Royal Dundee Liff Hospital.

The committee heard deputations from seven local residents who all vehemently opposed the plans.

One of those against the plans, Christopher Hill, said he represented 170 objections by residents in the area through his role as chairman for the West Park Green community group.

The council received 27 letters of objection prior to the meeting.

The main points of contention were the lack of infrastructure in the area — in particular the lack of footpaths near the Swallow Roundabout causing safety concerns — and the height and style of the building not being in keeping with the surrounding area.

The applicant was also accused of shirking from consultation with residents to gauge the feeling of antipathy.

Gillian Smith, one of the residents who spoke at the meeting, said: “The developer has carried out no consultation with local residents. There has been no dialogue. They have provided no additional information.

“They have refused to answer questions about the issues we have raised.

“In fact, they told us at the ridiculous meeting we had with them when none of our questions were answered that they were going to do the minimum to comply with planning legislation.”

Representatives for Liff Care Home Ltd, the firm behind the plans, denied the accusations, saying they have tried to have positive engagement with the residents.

Richard Slipper, a planning consultant representing the applicant, said: “After 30 years of being a planning officers and a consultant, I have rarely had to correct the record. It’s very important that we report that we have engaged and listened and we have answered questions.”

Despite the plans being recommended for approval, a motion by Councillor Charlie Malone to refuse permission won by 12 votes to seven.

Mr Malone said: “I don’t see how the application itself is satisfactory. I don’t think this does fit with local development plan.

“We heard in just about every single delegation the size and scale of this project is such that it doesn’t fit in with the current housing area.”

It is understood the planning documents are being changed to reflect that Liff Care Home Ltd is now the applicant. The plans were lodged by Liff Care Development Ltd, but recent documents on Companies House indicate that company is being dissolved.

Liff Care Development Ltd, which was founded in 2017, previously operated under the name CC Shawfair Ltd.