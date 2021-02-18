Locals express sorrow as Dundee police probe death of woman in her 30s

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Neighbours have spoken of their shock and sorrow following the death of a woman in her 30s in a property in Dundee.

Police said the woman died suddenly at an address in the Fleming Gardens East area.

Her death is being treated as unexplained but it is not thought to be suspicious.

Several police units were spotted in the area on Tuesday afternoon along with an ambulance crew, one local woman said.

‘It’s awful’

Another resident – who did not want to be named – said a private ambulance arrived just before 9pm.

He said: “It’s awful that this has happened. It’s been quite a dark few days for the city.

“There were two uniformed officers inside the close at around 8pm on the day the woman was discovered.

“I saw the private ambulance on the street and there appeared to be some women looking on that may have known the woman who lived there. They were speaking to police.

“It’s a sin that she has lost her life at such a young age, my thoughts are with her loved ones.”

Another resident said there was a police incident van on the scene along with two police cars.

“I wouldn’t say I was surprised to see a police presence in this area in all honesty but it wasn’t normal to see so many police vehicles,” she said.

“We did see officers on the street but we weren’t entirely sure what block they were at. They remained here for four or five hours at least from what we could see.”

One man who lived near the block of flats where the police activity was focused described the woman’s death as “terrible news”.

He said: “You can expect to see police there more often than not but I’m shocked to hear what has actually happened, it’s terrible news. I never saw the police but I did see people mulling around there early in the evening.

“The rest of the area is mostly elderly folk and it’s usually quiet.”

Death ‘unexplained’, say police

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 3.50pm on Tuesday, 16 February, 2021, we received a report of the sudden death of a 37-year-old woman within a property in the Fleming Gardens East area of Dundee.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained, but there does not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”