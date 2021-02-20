Extra hospital bike hub as Tayside key workers asked to become ‘ambassadors for active travel’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A second cycle hub will open at the Royal Victoria Hospital after a push to get key workers across Tayside on e-bikes.

Projects in Dundee and Angus have received more than £30,000 as part of a drive to make the technology more accessible to nurses, doctors, carers and other essential workers.

Angus Alive staff will also be running a new programme to promote the bikes across the county to communities and families.

Dundee Volunteer and Voluntary Action is behind the co-ordination better cycle routes in the city.

© SYSTEM

A spokesman said: “We are thrilled to be able to expand the existing fleet of e-bikes and e-trikes with the generous support from E-bike Grant Fund, Energy Saving Trust.”

The group will invest in three e-bikes, four e-trikes and one adaptive bike – which is modified to meet riders with different needs.

“With the new investment, ReDiscover Dundee will secure a second cycling hub located at Royal Victoria Hospital and will expand to the new Active Travel Hub in the city centre in the near future,” he added.

Important to set an example

Professor Frank Carey, consultant pathologist at NHS Tayside and honorary professor at Dundee University, welcomed the idea.

He said: “This is particularly important for health workers. There is a double-sided message with it. There are the health benefits and then there is the effect on climate.

“It also important for health workers to set an example for the population as a whole. The gym doesn’t work for everyone and this is a great way to keep active.”

Hopeful Angus guided rides could start in Easter

The funding will pay for four e-bikes and one e-trike for the use of residents and visitors in Angus.

The county’s ‘Have ‘E’ Go’ project will deliver pop-up events and family bike sessions that will allow communities to try the bikes for themselves.

Laura Smith, disability and inclusion lead, said: “This project will offer a meaningful experience and provide advice and guided rides in the diverse and unique settings located across the county of Angus.”

Managers at the council’s leisure, sport and culture arm hope to launch the project in time for Easter.

“Hopefully it will provide a jump start to the widespread adoption of cycling in the county of Angus, encouraging everyone to value, enjoy and protect the environment,”

Scottish Government transport secretary Michael Matheson said: “To help keep the country moving during the Covid-19 pandemic, we’ve targeted some of this funding to support key and essential workers.

“As we work to build an active nation and ensure Scotland’s green recovery, I want to see more of our key workers becoming ambassadors for more sustainable travel.

“Many people have discovered new ways of travelling over lockdown and we want to support this and see it continue right across the country,” he added.