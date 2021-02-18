Inspectors praise coronavirus measures at Ninewells Hospital — but note areas needing improvement

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

NHS Tayside has been told to ensure decontamination is thoroughly carried out in a Ninewells ward after an inspection last month.

Healthcare Improvement Scotland carried out an unannounced inspection at the Dundee hospital on January 20, focussing on Covid-19 measures.

While the report, which was released this week, was largely positive, the watchdog did raise some concerns surrounding cleanliness and the wearing of personal protective equipment (PPE).

Inspectors praised systems in place to assess patients before admission.

Staff were also said to have a good understanding of transmission-based precautions. They also reported feeling supported by management during the health crisis.

Inspectors laid out three requirements for the health board to adopt. These were:

Ensuring patient equipment and environments are maintained well enough to allow decontamination

PPE is worn properly by all staff groups

Physical distancing is adhered to whenever possible

The cleaning order was because the “wear and tear” of fabric in one ward “did not allow for effective decontamination”.

While the report did not make clear which ward this was, it was noted that a refurbishment of it was put on hold because of the pandemic.

Other wards were said to be in a clean and well-kept condition.

While the use of facemasks was praised, it was noted that staff sometimes worse gloves “inappropriately”, such as not changing them when moving to different rooms.

A NHS Tayside spokeswoman said: “We are pleased to see that inspectors noted that all patients were treated with dignity and respect. They also reported that ward staff ensured relatives were kept up-to-date with information and patients were supported to keep in touch with their relatives and friends via telephone or a video call device.

“The use of surgical face masks was also highlighted in the report with staff wearing them at all times and were aware of when they needed to be changed.

“Feedback from nursing staff interviewed provided assurance that they have felt supported by senior management throughout the pandemic. Inspectors said good communication between the ward teams helped to ensure the safe delivery of care and that good systems were in place to deliver shift handover information about patients.

“Where areas have been identified for improvement, patients and their families should be reassured that we have already taken steps to address these through an Improvement Action Plan to ensure that the standards of care delivered meet the highest standards.”