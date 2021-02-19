Thug struck with Chinese carry-out after attacking two children during row

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A thug who attacked two children during a blazing row with his ex-partner, which saw him struck with a Chinese takeaway, has been placed on supervision.

Stephen Ingram barged past a delivery driver and into the woman’s Pitkerro Drive home in November 2018.

The 35-year-old then became embroiled in a heated argument with the woman before assaulting the two children.

Ingram has now been ordered to participate in a programme for domestic offenders after previously pleading guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court.

The court was told how Ingram has previous convictions for offences against the same woman.

It was revealed how the row erupted after the woman got wind of Ingram speaking to another former partner at a wedding.

Fiscal depute Stewart Duncan said: “The doorbell sounded and the complainer saw the delivery driver standing on the doorstep and the accused was a few steps behind.

“The accused pushed his way in and entered the kitchen. He pushed a child against a bathroom door which caused the child to strike the handle.

“The complainer was shouting at the accused to leave. The other child over heard the argument and tried to enter the kitchen but the accused held the child by the neck and pushed her against a wall.”

Ingram was later arrested with a sheriff being told that one of the children was left with a marking on their shoulder.

In February 2020, Ingram was caught breaching his bail conditions after falling asleep inside the woman’s home.

The pair had an argument and the woman contacted police but hung up the call.

Both Ingram and the woman could be heard shouting.

Officers quickly attended and found Ingram, of Grangehill Drive, Monifieth, within.

Ingram pleaded guilty to assaulting the first child by seizing their neck and pushing them before pushing another on the body and causing them to strike a door on November 13 2018.

He acted aggressively and shouted at the woman at the same address on February 9 2020 and breached his bail conditions by entering the street, being in the woman’s company as well as breaching a curfew.

Paul Parker-Smith, defending, said previously: “This argument got out of hand.

“She had just taken delivery of a Chinese carry-out. She struck him on the head with this causing it to be spilled.

“There was a blazing argument and he pushed the child which resulted in a minor injury. He very much regrets the incident affecting the children as it did.”

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown placed Ingram on supervision for two years and ordered him to comply with the Fergus Programme.