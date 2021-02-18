City singer shocked after her cover was praised by X Factor winner Leona Lewis

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Dundee songstress Demi McMahon was left surprised after her cover of Lewis’ hit song Bleeding Love was viewed by the singer on social media platform TikTok.

The 27 year-old had posted a duet video on TikTok alongside the X Factor winner online just before starting her night shift on Monday evening and couldn’t believe her luck when she noticed the superstar had commented on the video saying Demi’s rendition was “so good”.

Healthcare assistant, Demi said: “It was absolutely mad when I saw that she had commented on my video.

“I had done the duet with her video on TikTok before my nightshift started and when I was scrolling through on my break, as you do, I got the notification that Leona Lewis had commented on it.

“I had to double check that it was actually her as I couldn’t believe it. Even when I had finished night shift and went for my sleep as soon as I woke up I had to check again just in case I had dreamt it.

“I was totally blown away I have loved her for years. I remember when the song Bleeding Love was released and I fell in love with it straight away and then sang it at a school talent show now all these years later Leona Lewis is commenting on my cover of it.

“It has been fantastic the amount of support I have received from so many people around Dundee after Leona commented on the video but the Dundee community is always great and really supportive so it has been nice.”

Since lockdown began Demi has been continuing her key working role but it hasn’t stopped her from also continuing her passion for music by performing online gigs, posting covers of well known tracks and even giving fans a taste of her own tunes.

She added: “At the moment I am working on my own music and I am also involved in doing some online gigs and competitions but I think everyone is missing proper gigs and live music.

“Its not the same not being able to see people connecting to the music and having fun but hopefully we will get back to that soon.”