Young players mark 10 years of Box Soccer Training in Dundee

A football training group for youngsters in Tayside is celebrating a milestone anniversary this month.

Box Soccer Training has been teaching children in Dundee vital skills on the pitch for a decade.

Physical celebrations are on hold until the coronavirus restrictions are eased, but it is hoped something can be organised to mark the occasion in the coming months.

Training is still allowed to take place, provided play is non-contact and limited to 45 minutes, so youngsters gathered at Dawson Park yesterday for their regular session, the closest thing to a celebration that is currently allowed.

The programme was developed by former Hearts manager Ian Cathro while he was a youth coach with Dundee United.

From there, Kit Bremner set up the first group in Dundee in February 2011.

Kit said everyone involved in the firm was proud to have reached their first decade.

He said: “It’s been a brilliant 10 years. Initially we just wanted to make it to five years and show the business is sustainable but from there it’s just a case of seeing how far we can go.

“I’d love to be involved for the next 10 years, but it all depends if my legs don’t give up on me.

“The goal is to create professional football players, but we always aim to at least make the player better.

“We’re probably going to hold some celebration events at some point, but only after the worst of this pandemic passes. Hopefully by Easter we can do something to mark the occasion.”

Aside from Kit, there are eight coaches, who lead training sessions developed to hone players’ skills in specific scenarios.

Kit added: “All the skills they learn in these games can be transferred to an actual football match.”

Box Soccer Training sessions also take place in Perth, Edinburgh, Stirling and elsewhere. In Angus, training is held throughout the county.

It is estimated that every player gets at least 1,000 touches of the ball during each session, allowing them to build their natural skill with a football.

In normal times, summer camps are held every year to provide a more intensive training schedule. It is hoped they can also return this year.

The company is owned by John Colquhoun, who used to play for teams including Celtic, Hearts and St Johnstone.