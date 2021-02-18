Dundee woman, 75, left penniless after daytime robbery in own home

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Dundee pensioner has been left penniless after a toothless woman forced her way into her home in a shocking daytime robbery.

Kinghorne Road resident Mary Davie, 75, says she has been left badly shaken by the incident.

She is one of three victims hit in the same Hilltown sheltered housing complex on Wednesday afternoon.

Police believe the same woman committed each crime.

‘It took me a year to save up that money’

Ms Davie says the woman knocked on her door at around 3pm before asking for £1 and forcing her way inside.

She then took £460, much of which the vulnerable OAP was saving up to give to her one-year-old great-grandson.

“She grabbed my purse from me and took the full £260 out of it,” she said.

“She then emptied a piggy bank which had well over £200 in it.

“It took me a year to save up that money for my grandson and now it’s gone. That was all the money I had.”

One of the other victims, a 77-year-old man, found the woman inside his home before she attempted to steal two wallets.

The man intervened but was then assaulted by culprit, who fled empty handed.

Police say he did not require medical treatment but has been left upset by the incident.

The third incident saw the female suspect force her way into another resident’s room before making off with his wallet.

The 65-year-old man was uninjured but has also been left badly shaken.

Suspect ‘missing tooth’

The victims describe the suspect as white, in her late 20s to early 30s, with a thin build and gaunt appearance.

She is around 5 ft 8in in height with dark hair tied in a bun.

She was wearing a shiny black jacket, and dark coloured jeans with her left lip pierced and a missing tooth. She may also have been carrying or wearing a cream coloured tammy hat.

Officers will be reviewing CCTV footage from in and around the area for any additional information which could assist the investigation.

Ms Davie added: “I’m OK now but I just can’t believe it happened.

“I’m so angry I don’t know what I’d do if I saw her again.”

Sergeant Christopher Grieve says additional officers have been deployed to patrol the area to reassure residents.

He said: “I’m sure that someone knows who this woman is and I am appealing to them to get in touch.

“These elderly people have been targeted in their homes, a place where they should feel safe.

“If you know who this woman is or if you have any information, no matter how insignificant it seems, please pass it on.

“I would also like to ask motorists with dash cams who were in the area yesterday afternoon to check their footage, it’s possible you have captured an image of the woman responsible for these crimes.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident numbers 2699 and 1907 of February 17 2021.

Alternatively, the public can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, anonymously.