Saturday, February 20th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Dundee

Dundee woman claimed £7k of housing benefits while employed

by Reporter
February 19 2021, 11.11am
© DC Thomson & Co. LtdDundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee Sheriff Court.

A Dundee woman has been placed on a tag after she admitted conning her local authority out of nearly £7,000.

Nina Arnott was claiming housing benefit from Dundee City Council but had failed to declare she was working for a living.

Arnott, of Forres Crescent, Dundee, admitted that between November 25 2017 and October 7 2018 she fraudulently obtained £6,875.25.

The 40-year-old admitted failing to declare to the local authority that she was working and was being employed by Search Consultancy.

Sheriff John Rafferty imposed a 160-day restriction of liberty order and ordered Arnott to stay indoors from 7pm to 5am each night.

More from The Courier