Dundee woman claimed £7k of housing benefits while employed

A Dundee woman has been placed on a tag after she admitted conning her local authority out of nearly £7,000.
Nina Arnott was claiming housing benefit from Dundee City Council but had failed to declare she was working for a living.
Arnott, of Forres Crescent, Dundee, admitted that between November 25 2017 and October 7 2018 she fraudulently obtained £6,875.25.
The 40-year-old admitted failing to declare to the local authority that she was working and was being employed by Search Consultancy.
Sheriff John Rafferty imposed a 160-day restriction of liberty order and ordered Arnott to stay indoors from 7pm to 5am each night.
