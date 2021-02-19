Dundee woman claimed £7k of housing benefits while employed

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Dundee woman has been placed on a tag after she admitted conning her local authority out of nearly £7,000.

Nina Arnott was claiming housing benefit from Dundee City Council but had failed to declare she was working for a living.

Arnott, of Forres Crescent, Dundee, admitted that between November 25 2017 and October 7 2018 she fraudulently obtained £6,875.25.

The 40-year-old admitted failing to declare to the local authority that she was working and was being employed by Search Consultancy.

Sheriff John Rafferty imposed a 160-day restriction of liberty order and ordered Arnott to stay indoors from 7pm to 5am each night.