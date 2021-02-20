Dundee drinker tried to headbutt police officer taking him home

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A drunken man tried to headbutt a police officer who was attempting to get him back to his home in Dundee in one piece.

Officers had spotted Michael McConnell, 51, in an inebriated state in the city centre on the morning of January 30.

He was still incoherent when they put him in the back of their vehicle but as he regained his senses he “kicked off” and the car was rerouted to police headquarters in Bell Street, Dundee.

As he was being taken to a cell, McConnell attempted to headbutt an officer, but because of his condition he failed to make contact.

He admitted the attempted assault during a hearing at Dundee Sheriff Court on Friday. He also admitted carrying out the offence while on bail for another matter.

His solicitor said it had been “a spectacular fall from a lengthy stretch of sobriety”.

McConnell, who appeared via video link from Perth prison, pled not guilty to two other charges which were accepted.

The court heard he had a history of alcohol abuse and a “concerning” criminal record.

Solicitor Jim Laverty described the incident as a moment of madness brought on by a sense that his world was “crumbling down” as he came to in the police car and thought progress on tackling his addiction had been put at risk.

Mr Laverty said: “He has secured accommodation in Ancrum Place, he has lived there since December (2020), and has an appointment at Murry Royal Hospital to help him with his alcohol addiction.

“January 30 was a spectacular fall from a fairly lengthy stretch of sobriety. His record his clearly very concerning.

“He tells me he was unaware the police were trying to take him home… and thought he had been arrested for something and saw everything crumbling down and as a result behaved disgracefully.

“I have been asked on his behalf to apologise to the officer.

“He sees this accommodation as a new chance for him. He is desperate not to lose that.”

Sheriff John Rafferty ordered a criminal justice social work report to be carried out on McConnell and remanded him in custody until his next hearing on the matter on March 19.

The sheriff said: “I have got to take into account your record.

“I don’t take lightly the fact that you have accommodation and a hospital appointment, but you will be remanded in custody.”