Police car and another vehicle end up in ditch following Perthshire crash

A police car and another vehicle have been involved in a collision near Longforgan.

Both cars ended up in a ditch following the crash, which is believed to have occurred at around 5pm just before the turn-off for the Perthshire village.

Police Scotland confirmed the crash but a spokesperson said the force has no further details on injuries at present or when the incident took place.

Emergency services are currently at the scene.