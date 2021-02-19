Saturday, February 20th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Dundee

Police car and another vehicle end up in ditch following Perthshire crash

by Jake Keith
February 19 2021, 7.37pm Updated: February 20 2021, 9.38am
© Supplied by DC Thomson graphic aThe crash took place near Longforgan
The crash took place near Longforgan

A police car and another vehicle have been involved in a collision near Longforgan.

Both cars ended up in a ditch following the crash, which is believed to have occurred at around 5pm just before the turn-off for the Perthshire village.

Police Scotland confirmed the crash but a spokesperson said the force has no further details on injuries at present or when the incident took place.

Emergency services are currently at the scene.