Bereaved son calls for ‘tougher action’ after a dog defecated on his mother’s flower arrangement at Balgay Cemetery

A grieving son is pleading with the council to ban pets from cemeteries after finding dog faeces at his mother’s graveside.

Michael Creagh’s mum Helen Creagh was buried at Balgay Cemetery on Blackwood Court, on February 10, where his brother Kevin is also laid to rest.

The 36-year-old said he attended on Friday afternoon and found a floral arrangement covered in excrement.

Michael complained to a worker at the cemetery who revealed there had been some discussions about banning dogs from cemeteries in the past.

The former Lawside Academy pupil said he was “disgusted” by what had happened before urging the council to take tougher action.

He added: “The man we spoke to at the cemetery said the council were not allowing for dogs to be banned at cemeteries.

“They should always be on leads apparently – which they aren’t. I’ve spoken with dog owners in the past urging them to get their dogs on the leads.

“I was aware of this happening at the graves before, with dogs doing their business as my brother is also laid to rest here.

“When I saw this last week on my mother’s flowers I was raging.

“I know when Kevin passed my mum talked about putting a fence around the grave for similar reasons.

“Apparently we can’t do that as council workers need to cut the grass.

“I would happily come up and remove it to when they are going to cut the grass, at least that would put some sort of deterrent around the grave.

“This shouldn’t be happening though. These are people’s loved ones’ resting place and people need to have more respect of that and keep their dogs under control.”

Michael’s posted the scene online and it had generated a number of responses with many branding it “disgusting” and “out of order”.

He added: “The worker at the cemetery said there was only so much they could do. The council should act on it now as far as I’m concerned.

“No more dogs in cemeteries, they should ban it, it’s beyond a joke now. If they can’t allow for that to happen there needs to be some sort of tougher action.

“I know it’s happened for years at the cemetery but seeing this at my mum’s grave I decided to share it online.

“Many people are in agreement that it was disgusting that this had happened.”

A spokesman for Dundee City Council added: “Any dogs in cemeteries should be kept under close control on a lead at all times.

“The council encourages all owners to act responsibility and clear up after their dog.

“We underline the issues through social media and have highlighted the messages through the high profile Take Pride in Your City campaign.

“We ask dog owners to use nearby litter bins as well as dog waste bins or their own general waste bin.”