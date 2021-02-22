Family speak of ‘utter shock’ after popular Angus restaurant owner dies trying to save pet

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The family of a much-loved Angus businesswoman have paid tribute after she tragically died trying to save her beloved pet.

Margaret Wares, 70, is believed to have succumbed to fast-flowing water trying to rescue 16-year-old dog Dizzee at the Dighty Burn in Monifieth.

She had left the house for her regular evening stroll on Wednesday but did not return, leading husband Colin to raise the alarm.

She was found in the water not far from her home by emergency services shortly after. Jackadoodle Dizzee is still missing.

‘Utter shock’

Daughter Susie Johnson said the family are still trying to process what happened.

She said: “The unfortunate circumstances surrounding her death have come as an utter shock to the whole family and community.

“She had taken her usual evening walk along the path of the Dighty Burn and it is thought that the dog had fallen into the swollen river.

“Being the devoted owner she was, she tried to rescue him and got into difficulty.

She added: “The family wish for all those who knew and loved Margaret, to remember her for all her amazingly unique qualities and ability to brighten up the darkest of days.

“Described as one in a million and a rare diamond, she will be deeply missed by family, friends and all those who knew her.”

Floral tributes have been laid outside her popular business The Laird’s Larder on Monifieth High Street.

Police say inquiries into the circumstances of her death are ongoing and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Family well-known in Monifieth

Animal lover Margaret, who grew up in Monifieth, was well-known locally for her various businesses and interests over the years.

Alongside older brothers Gordon and Ian, she was an active member of the St Rules Youth Group for many years, where she made many of her lifelong friends.

She was often seen walking Dizzee and the couple’s other dog Billy down the beach and along the Dighty’s network of paths.

Once a veterinary assistant, she and partner Colin later ran CWG Recruitment from Custom House in Dundee providing advice, training and employment for those out of work.

Margaret, a talented artist and cook, opened The Laird’s Larder in Monifieth almost 12 years ago alongside friend Shona Gibb, shortly followed by The Coffee Pot.

The two popular businesses ran side-by-side for many years.

Husband of 42-years, Colin, was the manager of Monifieth Boys Football Club for many years while son Colin jr was a player.

Without fail, Margaret was on the sideline supporting and offering positive words of encouragement. Their devotion was such the football team were like family to them at the time.

Margaret’s son Colin, who now lives in Australia, added: “Mum will live on in our hearts and minds and forever be at the heart of our family.

“Her selfless nature is one that we all admire and aim to live up to.

“A true inspiration, she taught us all so much and her positivity, determination and lust for life will be reflected and live on through her children and grandchildren.”

He added: “We would also like to show our appreciation for the rapid response of the rescue services and pay our enormous thanks to them.”

As well as husband Colin, and children Susie and Colin, Margaret leaves behind her three grandchildren, Ellie, Maisie and Kai, who she doted on.