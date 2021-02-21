Dundee supermarket workers threatened with knife after theft from store

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man threatened Dundee supermarket workers with a knife after stealing groceries from the store.

The two Lidl staff members were not injured but were left shaken as a result of their ordeal.

Police have appealed for witnesses to the incident at the shop on Dura Street.

It happened at around 8.20am on Thursday.

Officer said the man stole a quantity of groceries before leaving the store.

The members of staff ran after him and tried to recover the items in North Erskine Street.

He then threatened them with the knife before making off with the items in the direction of Malcolm Place.

The dark-haired suspect is described as white, aged in his 30s, 5ft 10ins tall and of slim build.

He was wearing a black Stone Island padded jacket with a white T-shirt, black jogging trousers and white trainers.

Police say he was with of another man who is described as white, in his 30s, 5ft 8ins tall and of stocky build with dark hair.

He was wearing a grey GAP hooded top, grey jogging trousers and dark-coloured trainers.

Constable Paul Scott of Dundee’s Maryfield Police Station has asked witnesses or anyone with information to contact officers through 101, quoting reference number 0600 of February 18.

Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.