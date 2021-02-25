Something went wrong - please try again later.

A woman has been accused of pocketing £27,000 by selling her dead brother’s house after lying that she was his sole living relative.

Helen Scott, 68, allegedly formed the fraudulent scheme between March and May 2016 following the death of her brother, Francis Davie, in October 2015.

She allegedly committed the offence without the knowledge of her sister, Euphemia Tippet, who is still living.