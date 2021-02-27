Dundee pilot fears losing his home after aviation industry left without ‘clarity’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Dundee commercial pilot has said he fears losing his home and job after the Scottish Government failed to provide clarity for the aviation sector.

Dale Mudie, 30, said watching first minister Nicola Sturgeon’s lockdown roadmap announcement was a “kick in the teeth” owing to the lack of direction for aviation and travel industries.

Mr Mudie, who lives in Broughty Ferry, said: “There is not anywhere near the right amount of detail, inspiration or clarity – whatever word you want to put on it – that I was hoping for from the first minister.”

He said he and others in the industry were hoping for a similar level of assurance given by prime minister Boris Johnson.

Mr Johnson offered firmer assurances on dates moving out of lockdown, including the hope all legal limits on social contact would be removed from June 21.

In Scotland, Ms Sturgeon said lifting of restrictions is dependent on the continuing success of the vaccination programme, and the slowing of virus cases.

Travel restrictions are likely to remain for ‘some time yet’, she added.

“I’m trying to work my way through the 96 page document trying to find something, but from what I can see it’s basically a holding statement saying wait another three weeks and we might tell you something,” Mr Mudie said.

Aviation ‘worst affected’ industry

He said the uncertainty was having a “massive” effect on the industry, both locally and across the UK.

“We are the worst affected industry in the economy,” he added.

“I know hospitality has been hit pretty hard, but they have been allowed to open up and diversify to a certain degree. That’s not an option for our industry.

“It’s not just airlines directly. It’s the whole infrastructure. Add to the fact we have huge fixed costs and it has been horrendous.”

He said it had taken a huge toll as he, in common with other young pilots, still has large outstanding debts incurred when training for his role.

“If I lose my job I’m looking at bankruptcy simply because of the way I funded my training. I’m in a pretty precarious financial position.

“The government has shown their true colours that aviation is not a priority for them. I don’t understand that because to be a successful independent country you need to have links to other countries.”

Future of Dundee Airport

He said aviation plays a “massive” role in the Tayside economy.

“The most obvious one is Dundee airport and although it doesn’t have a huge number of scheduled flights there have been attempts in the past to introduce them,” said Mr Mudie.

He said he believes the pandemic has placed the airport’s future viability at further threat.

“If HIAL [Highlands and Islands Airports, who run the airport] can say during normal times, we make X amount of profit from Dundee but during lockdown that profit has dropped away.

“They might decide what they’re making is a drop in the ocean compared to where they can make money elsewhere, we’ll just get rid of Dundee and we can invest the money into making a bigger profit in Inverness or Stornoway.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said Scotland is the only part of the UK to have committed to extending the 100% business rates relief for the sector for the whole of next year.

“We’re also working with airports on route recovery, to help rebuild connectivity for business and tourism once we are able to safely lift travel restrictions,” she added.

“This will help win back routes and employment opportunities.”

“We significantly increased our funding to Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (HIAL) – the operator of Dundee Airport – by £13.8 million in 2020-21, to ensure that services are maintained, protect jobs and enable HIAL to resume full operations when conditions allow.”

A Highlands and Islands Airport spokesman said: “HIAL remains committed to the long term sustainability of air services at Dundee and we look forward to the resumption of aviation activity to pre-Covid-19 levels as we move out of lockdown.”