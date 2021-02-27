Dundee warehouse owner claims children started blaze causing £1 million damage

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Child arsonists as young as 10 were responsible for causing over £1 million in damage at a Dundee industrial unit, its owner has claimed.

Nobody has so far been charged in connection with the blaze in Baldovie Industrial Estate last summer and a police investigation remains open.

It caused a major incident with nearby roads closed for days and a warning to locals to stay indoors.

The warehouse’s owner Imran Amin has now claimed there is evidence to suggest the June incident was started by primary school youths.

Mr Amin said: “I believe kids were responsible.

“They were seen in the area at the time on CCTV and videos appeared on a [social media app] Snapchat account.

“I feel like the police have stopped looking because they know it was children.”

Child arsonists

Children have been linked to a number of fires in the local area in recent years.

These include serious incidents at the former Crieff Primary School and Braeview Academy in Dundee.

The age of criminal responsibility in Scotland is one of the lowest in the world and the lowest in Europe at eight years old.

However, an Act passed in 2019 will see this raised to 12 soon.

Mr Amin’s premises was leased to Carpet Reclaim Ltd., whose owner Darren Young says he lost everything.

Just under a year before, Mr Young had said he feared youths could destroy his business after children set fire to four tonnes of carpet outside his building.

Mr Amin spoke of his sympathy for Mr Young and said he is still trying to recover costs himself.

He said: “We are covered through insurance but we’re still going through that process.

“There’s nothing we can do in terms of the police investigation.”

Police still investigating

The debris-strewn Forties Road site, formerly owned by the Wood Group, remains clearly visible from Drumgeith Road.

Its future is still unclear.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said the case is still active and added: “The investigation into a wilful fire that occurred at a building on the Baldovie Industrial Estate, Dundee around 8.20pm on Sunday, 7 June, 2020 remains open.

“Anyone with any information regarding the fire is asked to contact police via 101.”