Broughty Ferry benefits cheat who hid his wife for more than a year being hunted for £18k

A benefits cheat is being hunted for nearly £20,000 he made illegally by hiding his wife for more than a year.
The Crown has launched a proceeds of crime action against Barry Lowe after he admitted pretending he was a sole income earner.
Lowe, 44, failed to declare that he was living as husband and wife as he continued to claim a number of different benefits.
