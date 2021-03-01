Tuesday, March 2nd 2021 Show Links
Broughty Ferry benefits cheat who hid his wife for more than a year being hunted for £18k

by Agency Reporter
March 1 2021, 9.20am Updated: March 1 2021, 10.14am
© Gordon CurrieBarry Lowe leaving Dundee Sheriff Court.
Barry Lowe leaving Dundee Sheriff Court.

A benefits cheat is being hunted for nearly £20,000 he made illegally by hiding his wife for more than a year.

The Crown has launched a proceeds of crime action against Barry Lowe after he admitted pretending he was a sole income earner.

Lowe, 44, failed to declare that he was living as husband and wife as he continued to claim a number of different benefits.

