‘Bigger and better’ walk planned to honour Angus teen Adam Jones

Kyle said: “Unfortunately, when we arranged the walk, we had not considered the current Covid-19 situation.

“The walk would unfortunately have been breaking several regulations and after talking with the police and Adam’s family, it was decided that the walk should be postponed until restrictions are relaxed or lifted.

“This was a huge disappointment for all of us but we decided to turn it into a positive and [make it] bigger, better, raise more money and get more people involved when we can.”

The group had planned to walk from Wormit to Adam’s mum’s house in Carnoustie.

Kyle added: “We will get more people involved and have a massive celebration of Adam’s life as soon as restrictions are lifted because he definitely deserves the best.”

He said that while the police asked them to postpone the walk, they have been supportive in re-arranging in for a later date.

He said: “They think we are doing a great thing and are more than happy to offer their support and assistance when the time is right.”

Adam Jones, 19, died at his home in Arbroath, where he’d moved to from Carnoustie just a few months earlier.

At the time his mum Lisa Cuthbert, 43, from Carnoustie, said she wanted to speak out about his death in the hope other young lives will be saved.

She hopes his legacy will be an assurance that other young people receive the help they desperately need for mental health issues and substance misuse.

Lisa said Adam had suffered in the past from substance misuse and mental health issues and the family had run into difficulties when they tried to get treatment for him.

On the day he died, Adam was having a party in his new home and died as a result of an accidental overdose. Lisa said that Adam did not intend to take his own life.

Lisa said that the family supported the efforts by Adam’s friends .

She said: “We would like to help the boys raise as much money as possible to help other young people gain access to the very few services that are available and are happy to help any way we can.”