Drunk who abused Scotrail staff at Dundee Railway Station spared jail

A drunken thug who attacked a ScotRail employee after shouting racist abuse at Dundee Railway Station has been spared a prison sentence.

Paul Mason accidentally travelled to the city from Fife but was denied the right to return because of his abusive behaviour.

The 30-year-old was travelling from his home in Rosyth to Kirkcaldy but fell asleep and ended up in Dundee.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Mason, of Mellor Court, dangled his legs over the side of a platform and pushed a barrier to the ground after arriving in the city.

Mason also punched a staff member on the body who tried to stop him.

The court was told staff were informed of Mason sleeping in a waiting room just after 8.30pm on January 22.

Attempts were made to rouse Mason, who after being awoken, shouted: “F*** off. I’m not going anywhere.”

Mason later crawled under one of the barriers before becoming aggressive, stating that he needed to travel to Kirkcaldy to see family.

Fiscal depute David Currie previously told the court Mason sat on the edge of the platform, swearing and shouted a racial slur.

He then threw a punch at a Scotrail employee and threatened to jump on to the railway lines, before pushing over a barrier.

Police later arrested Mason who then continued to hurl racist abuse.

Mason previously pleaded guilty from custody to repeatedly shouting, swearing, sitting on a platform, dangling his legs over the side of a platform, refusing to desist and pushing a barrier to the ground on January 22.

He also admitted assaulting Ian Watson by punching him on the body.

Mason returned to the dock following the preparation of social work reports.

Defence solicitor Lee Qumsieh said the incident had been a “wake-up call” to Mason, who is now on medication aimed at curbing his alcohol abuse.

Mr Qumsieh told Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown: “He would like to apologise to the complainer and he does accept full responsibility.”

Mason was placed on a community payback order for 12 months with supervision and a conduct requirement ordering him to engage with addiction and mental health services.

This was imposed as an alternative to a custodial sentence.