Police are appealing for information after an elderly woman had her purse stolen from her house in Dundee.

The theft, which took place in Bruce Street, occurred between 12.15pm and 1.15pm on Friday February 26.

The woman who is in her 80s, was tricked into allowing a man into her house who had attended at her door.

He distracted her and stole her purse.

Officers are looking to trace a man described as in his early 40s, about 5ft 6, of slim build with a moustache.

He was wearing a dark jacket, black woollen beanie hat, as well as a medical-style facemask.

Anyone with information, who may live in the area and have private CCTV, is asked to contact police on 101 or speak to any police officer.

Information can also be given anonymously via CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. The police reference is incident 2172 of February 26.