48-year-old man arrested after haul of drugs and weapons recovered from Dundee property

A 48-year-old man has been arrested after police officers recovered £750 worth of cannabis, an air gun and knives from a property in Cardross Street in Dundee.
Officers from the Maryfield community policing team made the raid on Tuesday 2 March where they recovered the haul of drugs and weapons.
The man has since been arrested and charged, and will appear in court shortly.
