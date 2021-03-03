Wednesday, March 3rd 2021 Show Links
48-year-old man arrested after haul of drugs and weapons recovered from Dundee property

by Rachel Amery
March 3 2021, 9.26am Updated: March 3 2021, 9.40am
A 48-year-old man has been arrested after police officers recovered £750 worth of cannabis, an air gun and knives from a property in Cardross Street in Dundee.

Officers from the Maryfield community policing team made the raid on Tuesday 2 March where they recovered the haul of drugs and weapons.

The man has since been arrested and charged, and will appear in court shortly.

