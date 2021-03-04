Friday, March 5th 2021 Show Links
Dundee tenant without a front door for six months speaks of relief after fix

by Jake Keith
March 4 2021, 7.16am Updated: March 4 2021, 9.41am
© SYSTEMKaren Longmuir with her new front door
A Dundee tenant forced to live without a front door for six months has spoken of her relief after it was finally fixed.

Karen Longmuir, who has lung condition COPD, had spent the winter with a boarded-up entrance to her Whitfield home after it was damaged in an emergency.

But after landlords Home Group were asked for an explanation, it was swiftly replaced.

